Pine Belt students write poems, letters to veterans

“Every year we usually do have the program, the musical, the Veterans Day musical, and of course this year we can’t and it was always just a really good time for the children to bring pictures of their relatives and be proud to present that to everybody,” said Knight. “And since we couldn’t do that this year, I wanted them to still have some kind of recognition and let the veterans realize, you know, that just because COVID is going on and maybe has put a halt to some plans, we’re still remembering them.”