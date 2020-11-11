Picayune Veterans Day ceremony hits home for many

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - In Picayune, veterans in South Mississippi were recognized for their dedication to defending freedom.
The ceremony began with a quick but meaningful prayer, followed by a swift but moving tribute to veterans everywhere, including Ronnie Stogner, who served two tours of duty as a Marine in Vietnam.
Stogner said Veterans Day means more each year, especially as he sees his comrades in arms from that era dwindle in numbers.
“We have a reunion every year and 90 percent of us have problems from the Agent Orange and it didn’t get you there," Stogner said. "But it gets you later.”
Members of the VFW and American Legion said that those who served in the Vietnam War are "starting to die off.” In fact, they said only a third of those who served in that war are still around.
“This is astonishing,” Stogner said. “There’s a little over 30,000 vets still around.”
But, he and others said that those who are still around are still serving their country, albeit in different capacities, like at VFW Halls or American Legion Posts.
“You have to go back and look at some of the young guys coming back today," said Steven Kellar, a U.S. Army veteran who helps at the American Legion Post. "They can’t cope with it, they can’t come back and they need help, and that’s why we’re here.”
Many who attended the program were also served meals thanks to local community organizations.
