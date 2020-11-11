Number of COVID cases in schools released for week of Nov. 2-6

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has released its weekly report on the number of coronavirus cases in schools for each county.
The report lists the number of staff members and students who tested positive for the virus, as well as the number of staff and students who were quarantined.
This report is only for cases reported the week of Nov. 2-6, 2020.
The report provided by MSDH lists the number of positive cases and quarantined individuals in schools by county, not by district.
Each county is broken down below.
George County
A total of eight schools in George County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Nov. 2-6.
Of those, four reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in teachers/staff. Three schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students. No new outbreaks were reported in the district.
A total of seven teachers/staff were quarantined in the district at three different schools. A total of 33 students were quarantined at six schools.
Since the start of the school year, 32 confirmed positive cases in teachers/staff have been confirmed at four schools. Four other schools each report an additional 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
The following schools have reported students with confirmed cases: Central Elementary (6), George County High (29) and George County Middle (12). Three other schools also report between 1-5 positive cases in students since school started.
Hancock County
A total of 13 schools in Hancock County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Nov. 2-6.
Of those, seven reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in teachers/staff during the week. Six schools reported between 1-5 students each with confirmed cases of the virus during the five-day period.
A total of 10 teachers/staff at seven schools were quarantined during the week. A total of 84 students at 11 schools were quarantined during the same time period. The schools with the highest number of students quarantined were Hancock Middle (38) and South Hancock Elementary (18).
Since the start of the school year, 32 confirmed positive cases in teachers/staff have been confirmed at four schools. Nine other schools each report an additional 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
The following schools have reported students with confirmed cases: Bay High (12), Hancock High (45), Hancock Middle (10), and South Hancock Elementary (6). Since the start of school, eight schools have reported between 1-5 students who each have the virus.
Harrison County
A total of 54 schools in Harrison County, reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Nov. 2-6.
Of those, 10 schools each report between 1-5 new confirmed cases in teachers/staff for the week. Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Elementary reported 14 students who had confirmed cases of the virus. An additional 13 schools in the county reported between 1-5 cases of students who tested positive for the virus during the five-day period. No outbreaks were reported for the week in any of the Harrison County schools.
A total of 22 staff members in 13 schools were quarantined due to possible COVID exposure.
A total of 260 students at 22 schools were quarantined in Harrison County for the week. The largest number of students quarantined were at Biloxi Junior High (41), Biloxi High (30), and Biloxi Upper (25).
Since the start of the school year, the following schools have reported teachers who have tested positive: Biloxi High (7), D’Iberville Elementary (8), Gulfport High (14), North Woolmarket Elementary/Middle (6), River Oaks Elementary (6), and West Wortham Elementary/Middle (8). An additional 39 schools reported between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students for Harrison County include: Biloxi High (43), Biloxi Junior High (6), Biloxi Upper (10), D’Iberville High (29), Gulfport High (35), Harper McCaughan Elementary (8), Harrison Central High (28), Long Beach High (15), Long Beach Middle (23), North Woolmarket Elementary/Middle (14), Pass Christian High (22), St. Patrick Catholic High (11), and West Harrison High (18). An additional 30 schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students since school started.
Jackson County
A total of 37 schools in Jackson County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Nov. 2-6.
Of those, 11 schools also reported between 1-5 new confirmed cases in teachers/staff for the week. Students tested positive during the week at the following schools: Ocean Springs High (6), Resurrection Middle/High (7), and Vancleave High (7). An additional 12 schools reported between 1-5 cases in students for the five-day period. No new outbreaks were reported.
A total of 10 staff members in seven schools were quarantined due to possible COVID exposure.
A total of 406 students at 13 schools were quarantined in Jackson County for the week, with the largest number of students at Ocean Springs High (175), Gautier Middle (64), Ocean Springs Upper (58), and Colmer Middle (46).
Since the start of the school year, the number of teachers who tested positive virus include the following: East Central Lower (6), East Central Middle (8), Moss Point High (15), Ocean Springs High (12), St. Martin East (13), St. Martin North (14), St. Martin Upper (6), Vancleave High (12), Vancleave Middle (14), and Vancleave Upper (13). An additional 24 schools each report between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students for Jackson County include: East Central High (35), East Central Lower (9), East Central Middle (38), East Central Upper (13), Gautier High (7), Gautier Middle (18), Magnolia Middle (7), Martin Bluff Elementary (6), Moss Point High (10), Ocean Springs High (31), Ocean Springs Middle (6), Ocean Springs Upper (7), Pascagoula High (34), Resurrection Middle/High (8), Singing River Academy (7), St. Martin High (38), St. Martin Middle (18), Trent Lott Academy (6), Vancleave High (38), Vancleave Middle (11), Vancleave Upper (12), and William Colmer Middle (7). An additional 13 schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students since school started.
Pearl River County
A total of 24 schools in Pearl River County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Nov. 2-6.
Of those, two schools reported between 1-5 new confirmed cases in teachers/staff for the week. Three schools each reported between 1-5 cases of students who have tested positive for the virus. No new outbreaks were reported.
A total of 21 staff members in three schools in the county were quarantined over the five day period due to possible COVID exposure. Of those, 17 staff members are at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School.
A total of 119 students at five schools were quarantined for the week, with the largest number of students at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School (70).
Since the start of the school year, the number of teachers who tested positive virus include the following: Poplarville Middle (6), Pearl River Central Elementary (6), Pearl River Central Middle (7), and PRCSD Administrative Offices (12). An additional 11 schools each report between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students for Pearl River County include: Pearl River Central Elementary (9), Pearl River Central High (20), Pearl River Central Middle (11), Picayune Memorial High (21), Poplarville Middle (6), and Poplarville High (10). An additional six schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students since school started.
Stone County
A total of three schools in Stone County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Nov. 2-6.
Two schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases in teachers/staff and one school reported between 1-5 confirmed cases in students. No outbreaks were reported.
Five teachers/staff members at two schools were quarantined. A total of 75 students at three schools were quarantined for the week. They include Perkinston Elementary (48), Stone Elementary (26), and Stone Middle (1).
Since the start of the school year, the number of teachers who tested positive virus include the following: Perkinston Elementary (6) and Stone Elementary (6). Stone Middle also reported between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students include: Stone High (7) and Stone Middle (8). Both Perkinston Elementary and Stone Elementary reported between 1-5 confirmed cases each since school started.
Mississippi K-12 schools make weekly reports of cases among students, teachers and staff, number of outbreaks, and teachers and students under quarantine as a result of COVID-19 exposure. An outbreak in a school setting is defined as 3 or more individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 in the same group within a 14-day period.
Some schools report case numbers between 1-5, which is done to protect the personal identity of the effected student or staff member.
Some schools and/or districts are not listed on this report, which means they have not submitted the weekly report to state health officials. In August, state officials said they would begin collecting and releasing information from schools on the number of COVID cases, outbreaks, and quarantines that occur each week.
Note: These cases have been directly reported to MSDH by each school, and may not yet have appeared in the state and county totals of cases reported by laboratories.
