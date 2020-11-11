Myles Brennan may be out for season

BATON ROUGE, Lou. (WLOX) - St. Stanislaus alum and LSU quarterback Myles Brennan may be out for the remainder of the season with an abdominal/hip injury, and may require surgery.
Brennan has not played since October 10th, when the Tigers fell to Missouri despite his 430 passing yards and four passing touchdowns. While Ed Orgeron did not definitively say Brennan won’t see the field again, he did hint that it seems highly unlikely.
“We’re looking at the injury and we’re looking to see if he can come back through rehab or if the best thing to do would be to go ahead and go through an operation that would help him out," Orgeron said. "We haven’t made a final decision. It doesn’t look like he’s going to be back unless some miraculous thing happens.”
