Long-time Biloxi business working their way through Hurricane Zeta damage

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Trees, roofs, damages, and problems, that’s the standard story for many people and businesses after Hurricane Zeta.
Like many other businesses, Popps Ferry Sales & Service is on the list of businesses that suffered major damage from the storm.
After 28 years in business, they have continued to serve their customers despite having their main repair space destroyed.
“Oak tree, and it fell on the building and mashed the top down on the equipment," said Eric Lofland, Popps Ferry Sales and Service manager. "We had to get a crane to lift it out.”
Lofland described what happened three weeks ago when Hurricane Zeta hit the Coast. The business specialize in lawnmower sales and small engine repairs, a business that people really need in the wake of a storm.
And they’re everywhere.
“Chainsaws and generators, take a look, plenty of them,” said Lofland.
A lot of people brought them in to get fixed after the storm, but not so many have picked them up.
The repair facility already had 30 to 40 large riding lawnmowers in the building that were destroyed. They had to rent temporary storage for that equipment.
Now, what they really need is for people to pick up their repaired lawnmowers, chainsaws and generators.
“If we could get people to pick their stuff up, it would be a lot easier on us during this time of turmoil that we’re having with the building for us to be able to keep operating the way we need to.” said Lofland.
The business has already paid out thousands of dollars for demolition and tree removal, and until they can rebuild, they have moved repair operations, so that they can continue to make money to pay for repairs.
“Well that’s the whole thing is trying to generate enough money to be able to help take care of the building,” said Lofland. “We’ve got guys set up in the showroom and we’ve got a make-shift shop set up over there. We’re just doing what we can.”
