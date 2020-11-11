Justin Walley awarded 6A Mr. Football

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been quite the past few months for the Walley familly. The older Jaden is at Mississippi State and is sixth on the team in both receptions and receiving yards, while the younger Justin is in the midst of a potentially historic season at D’Iberville High School.
He leads the undefeated Warriors in receptions and rushing yards, and on Wednesday, the Minnesota commit was named Mr. Football for 6A in the Magnolia State. Walley ran for a dozen touchdowns on just 74 carries in the regular season, racked up 49 total tackles on defense, hauled in two interceptions, blocked two punts and blocked a field goal.
The Warriors are set to host Petal on Friday night for round one of the state playoffs.
