Jackson County’s ‘Freedom is not Free’ program honors veterans' bravery and service

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County celebrated Veterans Day with its 20th Annual “Freedom is Not Free” program. Churches, organizations, and people of the community came together Wednesday to recognize the bravery and hard work put forth by all veterans.
Many veterans like Mitch Ellerby, who was drafted into the United States Army in 1966 leading him to serve in Vietnam, are thankful for the continuous support each year.
“It gives me a great pleasure, pride to know this community cares, like a lot of communities because when we returned for Vietnam, we did not get this kind of welcome," Ellerby said. “So I’m very pleased that this community is very involved and is very concerned veterans.”
With all that has happened in 2020, Ellerby encourages people to listen to one another to unite the country.
“Learn to listen and understand your fellow Americans because that’s what makes America great," Ellerby said. “We did not win wars and did not serve in the military by not duplicating and being very responsible to our nation."
President and CEO of Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Paige Roberts said the committee consists of veterans, making this program more special to the organization.
“The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce loves to celebrate America and our community and, of course, our veterans,” Roberts said.
With the presentation of colors, the pledge, and the national anthem, Roberts said it reminds her of the importance of being an American.
“This is a very hard time with politics having been as decisive as it has been," Roberts said. “With the pandemic pulling us physically apart. So this is a time for us to say hi we are fortunate and thankful to live in America.”
By the sound of a bell, fallen soldiers were recognized by name, leading to a wreath presentation. Ellerby encourages communities to utilize their veterans to help unite and lead the county forward.
“State government, local government, use us; let us help you do what has to be done to really get our country back on its feet and continue the success that America always wanted to have," Ellerby said. "That’s prosperity, liberty, and freedom.”
