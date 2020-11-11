iMPAC weeks away from debut at MGCCC Harrison County Campus

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As the entertainment industry struggles to get off the ground during COVID-19, a South Mississippi community college is doubling down on industry education.
MGCCC’s Harrison County campus is less than two months away from debuting their Immersive Media Performing Arts Center.
According to campus Vice President Dr. Cedric Bradley, the 1,200 seat facility will not only offer a space built to Broadway specification, but the iMPAC will offer a cutting edge curriculum.
“It’s going to be an education space for students in a new program that we’re going to start in the fall semester, live entertainment technology," said Bradley. “In this particular program students will learn about lighting, sound, audio, visual and then they’ll be able to go out and get careers in those fields as well.”
The 61,000 square foot facility, supported by the supervisors in each of the campus’s counties, will host multiple performance experiences.
“This facility will house a variety of different shows ranging from musical performances, to Broadway, to rock concerts, to Shakespeare," said Bradley.
Bradley also said the stage wasn’t built strictly for the campus student body, faculty, and staff.
“The community will also be able to use this facility as well," said Bradley. “As a matter of fact, right now we are out in the community letting folks know about this facility and hoping to book many folks in the facility for the spring semester also.”
With an expected completion timetable set for the end of the year, Dr. Bradley said performances might begin as early as February or March.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.