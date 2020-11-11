Hurricane Zeta debris removal now underway in Gulfport, Biloxi, other coast cities

Hurricane Zeta debris removal began Thursday in Biloxi. It started Monday in Gulfport. (Source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff | November 11, 2020 at 11:39 AM CST - Updated November 11 at 11:39 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Hurricane Zeta debris removal is now underway across the coast with new cities and counties awarding cleanup contracts each day. No matter the area where you live, the FEMA guidelines for sorting curbside debris are the same.

Debris removal guidelines
Debris removal guidelines (Source: FEMA)

Debris will only be removed if it is placed in the city right-of-way. Collectors cannot take items located on private property. And debris must be five feet away from power lines, fire hydrants, water meters, drainage boxes and other utility structures.

Crews in Gulfport are working simultaneously in eight zones moving street by street. (See map below) The crews will make two passes through the entire city, and the entire process could take up to eight weeks to complete.

A temporary dumping site for vegetative debris is also open in Gulfport at the intersection Hewes and Glover.

