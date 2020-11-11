Cold front moves through tonight.

The humidity will be lower on Thursday and Friday. It will be beautiful with highs near 80. Lows by Friday morning will be in the mid 50s. More sunshine is expected on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. We’ll warm back up into the upper 70s on Sunday. Isolated showers are possible on Sunday ahead of a strong cold front. We’ll be much cooler by Monday with highs barely reaching 70. Lows by Tuesday will be in the 40s!