Cold front moves through tonight.

It was a cloudy, warm, and humid Veterans Day. A few showers may linger this evening ahead of a cold front. We’ll see the front gradually move through tonight, and some cloud cover will clear by the morning. Lows will be in the mid 60s.
The humidity will be lower on Thursday and Friday. It will be beautiful with highs near 80. Lows by Friday morning will be in the mid 50s. More sunshine is expected on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. We’ll warm back up into the upper 70s on Sunday. Isolated showers are possible on Sunday ahead of a strong cold front. We’ll be much cooler by Monday with highs barely reaching 70. Lows by Tuesday will be in the 40s!
Tropical Storm Eta will make landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast by Thursday morning. It will continue to move northeast over the next few days, and it is not a threat to South Mississippi. Tropical Storm Theta will remain in the Central Atlantic. Another wave in the Caribbean will likely become a tropical depression in the next few days, but it is not a concern for the Gulf at this time.
