Virus relief package uncertain in post-election Congress

McConnell says he wants the pass COVID relief in the lame-duck session, but he says any COVID relief must be targeted to a few areas like aid for businesses that have been especially slammed by the pandemic, funding for schools struggling with the virus, and help for the jobless. McConnell’s other priorities for the session include a $1.4 trillion catchall spending bill, annual passage of the defense authorization bill, and one final round of Trump’s judicial nominees.