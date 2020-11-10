Tuesday’s Forecast

For today, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and there will be a slight chance for showers. Another warm afternoon in the 70s and 80s can be expected with a gentle breeze from the east at about five to ten miles per hour. Then on Veterans Day Wednesday, expect partly cloudy skies with a chance for showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder and afternoon highs in the 70s and 80s. Meanwhile in the tropics, Eta’s track has shifted west again and now the entire Mississippi Coast. These shifts will continue as long as models remain uncertain. The only saving grace? If Eta comes north, it should be weaker the closer it gets to the coast. But remember, last month, Zeta strengthened right before landfall. Hopefully Eta behaves as expected. If so, then even with this current forecast track any Mississippi impacts would be fairly minimal.