Hurricane damage at north Gulfport intersection leaves neighbors in need

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Hurricane Zeta dropped a lot of trees across the coast, but in Gulfport, it dropped a bomb at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Arkansas Avenue.
Technically, it wasn’t a tornado, but that doesn’t matter to the people it affected. Hurricane Zeta spawned pockets of wind that caused damage like a tornado, according to Harrison County Emergency Management Agency Director Rupert Lacy.
Those winds literally exploded the building Anthony Kennedy Jr. was in the process of renovating.
“I was opening up a food mart, Four Corners Food Mart,” said Kennedy as he surveyed the rubble that his life’s work had become. “This place has been in my family for 40-something years, and it’s survived a lot of hurricanes, but this one here, unfortunately, a tornado got to it.”
“And he was just about finished. All but putting his shelves in,” said his neighbor Nancy Patton.
The storm left Kennedy’s roof in Patton’s yard, crushing her car.
Her house, while intact, shifted off its foundation.
“My house sounded like it was moving and somebody was on the roof like pulling the shingles off,” she said.
Amazingly, Patton slept through the worst of the storm and did not know the extent of the damage until the next morning.
“I said my prayers and God laid me down to sleep, and when I woke up, this is what I seen," she said.
While Patton has insurance on her house and car, Kennedy does not.
The neighbors, like many in north Gulfport, have been family friends for years. Now, they are looking for a way to help each other clean up, repair and rebuild.
“It was a gut punch,” Kennedy said. "I was down for a couple of days, but I’m blessed. The family and everybody are all right. Just thankful nobody was hurt in the storm or anything like that. I’m still blessed.
“I appreciate I have some friends who have offered to help I appreciate that. They know who they are.
“I’m gonna try to build back, you know, one brick at a time,” he said.
“I just pray that we can rebuild, with help,” Patton said.
Kennedy’s daughter has created a GoFundMe account to help her father rebuild the store.
