Gov. Reeves isolating after daughter tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - COVID-19 has reached the first family of Mississippi as Gov. Tate Reeves announced on social media Tuesday.
Reeves said his youngest daughter tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire family will be isolating and getting tested again.
Reeves was originally scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon, but minutes after his team sent invites to media outlets, it was announced that the conference had been postponed to a later date.
This comes the same day 933 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 new deaths were reported in the entire state.
Later Tuesday evening, Reeves took to Twitter again to announce he and the rest of his family tested negative, but would still monitor things closely and be cautious.
