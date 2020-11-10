Warm and muggy tonight

We saw some much needed rain in parts of South Mississippi, but not everyone saw rain We are going to keep a chance for scattered showers and possible thunderstorms in South Mississippi on Wednesday. It is warm and muggy, and it will remain that way until the front moves through South Mississippi.
A frontal system is moving slowly toward the area. It is expected to drop temperatures a little, but the drop in humidity will be even more noticeable once the front passes late Wednesday into early Thursday. The cooler air will filter into the area through the day on Thursday.
The front will stall to our south and then move back north before another cold front moves through enforcing our cooler and drier air next week.
Highs will be above average in the mid to upper 70s. Our weather this weekend looks much drier because Tropical Storm Eta’s track has shifted much farther to our east. We will still be keeping an eye on the Gulf storm. Tropical Storm Theta is well out in the Atlantic, and there is a system in the Caribbean which could become Iota in the next five days; there is a high chance for development.