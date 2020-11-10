Coast community theaters flip the script as live entertainment continues to suffer due to COVID-19

“It’s safer to do things online now than in person. We have ‘Gleeful Celebration’ coming up, which we do every year for the last nine years. We’re doing a virtual Christmas party and scavenger hunt, and we have ‘You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown’ coming up, which will be a hybrid live/virtual performance," Johnson said. “The first thing that you’re going to see, that you’ve probably never seen before is performers in masks. We are practicing every safety precaution that we can wrap our minds around. We have singers masks that were designed by engineers and technicians on Broadway. They’re designed to help singers safely sing in each other’s presence and in the audience’s presence," she said.