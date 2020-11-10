Toxic chemical spill in Jackson County sends two people to the hospital

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - For just over four hours on Tuesday, multiple agencies in Jackson County worked a chemical spill at the Helena Industrial Park.
The spill happened Tuesday morning when a rail car operated by Heniff Transportation Systems was offloading a corrosive material to a tanker truck.
The Escatawpa Fire Department and deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department blocked the entrance to the Helena Industrial park following a chemical spill around 9:40 a.m.
“The chemical name is Hexamethylenediamine and it was attributed to a mechanical failure is how the spill happened," said Nick Hatten with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.
While the chemical - Hexamethylenediamine - is highly toxic, no residents in the area are at risk at this time, said county Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge.
“This industrial park sits in a large wooded area. There is no danger to residents and no one is being evacuated from their homes," Etheridge said. “It’s toxic. It’s corrosive. It’ll burn if you catch it on fire. Fortunately, there is not fire, just a very small amount of the chemical leaked from where they were going from the tank truck to the 18-wheeler.
“They had a spill, which produced an immediate cloud. The material reacts with water which puts off a large vapor cloud,” Etheridge said. “The vapor cloud itself was toxic. Two employees were caught in the vapor cloud. They both have sought treatment at Singing River Hospital.”
To prevent additional injuries, Hatten said around 90 people stayed inside of a building at Helena Industrial Park until around 2 p.m.
“We did have a shelter in place issued with the HVAC turned off. They did shelter in place until the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality could get air monitoring results in there that would clear it so they could be safe coming out of that building," he said.
A private company has been brought in to do air monitoring and an additional contractor is there to help with the cleanup," Etheridge said.
Helena Industrial Park is located on Saracennia Road and is served by the Mississippi Export Railroad, which interconnects to the CN, CSXT, KCS and NS railroads. The site has over 134 acres.
According to the American Chemical Society, Hexamethylenediamine is a colorless, low-melting solid that is one of the starting materials used in the manufacturing of nylon 6,6, which is a polyamide used widely in textiles and plastics.
Although the danger has passed and the chemical leak has been contained, crews will be cleaning the area for the next few days.
