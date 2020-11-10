Biloxi Mayor Gilich tours new senior living facility opening soon

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A new business is coming to Biloxi on Popp’s Ferry Road. On Tuesday, Biloxi Mayor Andrew “Fofo” Gilich took a tour of The Blake senior living facility to see the progress so far.
This 115,000 square-foot space houses over 118 apartments, with 70 of those dedicated to assisted living and 48 to memory care.
“We’re getting very close to being ready," said Glenn Barclay, CEO of The Blake. “We’re about 30 days away from our certificate of occupancy. We’ve already hired our leadership team and we’re getting ready to start accepting our residents.”
The edges of the doors of the memory care rooms are colored so those residents can remember their room. There are also sensors to let staff know when they’re exiting.
Construction started in the summer of 2018, and the senior living facility is set to open this December, projected to bring about 100 new jobs to the Coast.
“In all different departments," Barclay said. “We have a dining department; we have a wellness and care department. We have activities and transportation department, maintenance, marketing, sales, administration.”
Both COVID-19 and storms have delayed a few things. Because of that, management has been planning ahead to keep the residents safe. Since March, Barclay said he’s been thinking about visitation options.
“We follow the state and CDC guidelines," Barclay said. "We have all of our policies and protocols in place for our residents. We want to ensure to our residents that safety, health, and wellness are a priority.”
Barclay added all safety protocols have been a priority prior to COVID-19.
Also planning ahead, Barclay said there’s a large generator that powers the entire facility whenever there is bad weather.
"It powers our dining rooms, our living areas, our common areas. So, when those storms came through, it was a good reminder that we put a lot of thought in investment in the safety and security of this property,” Barclay said.
The Blake will host a job fair on Nov. 12 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Nov. 13 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at The Blake’s sales office located at 2436A Pass Road in Biloxi.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.