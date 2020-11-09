Cloud cover increases tonight. Closely watching Eta in the Gulf.

It is very warm and above average right now in South Mississippi. We are expected to stay above average through the rest of the week. We have higher rain chances for Tuesday and slightly higher chances for Wednesday. We may even see a few thunderstorms. Our rain chance may go up this weekend, depending on Eta’s track.
Tropical Storm Eta is currently in the Southern Gulf of Mexico, and it is slowing down its speed. The models are not agreeing or handling what might happen very well. It is expected to meander in the southern Gulf on Tuesday and Wednesday and then slowly move north. The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center has Eta slowly moving north Thursday through Saturday.
There is a lot of uncertainty regarding Eta’s track because steering winds are going to be weak and the dry air is dominating the Gulf. Landfall along the Gulf Coast anywhere from South Mississippi through the Central Florida Peninsula is possible this weekend. Dry air and strong wind shear should weaken Eta by the end of the week, possibly into a depression. If it does track closer to South Mississippi, we could see more rain by Saturday and Sunday. We’ll be closely watching for changes.
A record 29th named storm formed in the Atlantic. Subtropical Storm Theta is in the central Atlantic and is moving to the east away from the U.S.