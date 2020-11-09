Cloud cover increases tonight. Closely watching Eta in the Gulf.

There is a lot of uncertainty regarding Eta’s track because steering winds are going to be weak and the dry air is dominating the Gulf. Landfall along the Gulf Coast anywhere from South Mississippi through the Central Florida Peninsula is possible this weekend. Dry air and strong wind shear should weaken Eta by the end of the week, possibly into a depression. If it does track closer to South Mississippi, we could see more rain by Saturday and Sunday. We’ll be closely watching for changes.