Toys for Tots registration dates still open ahead of holiday season

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Time is running out for families in need to apply for help from the 2020 Toys For Tots campaign.
To apply, documents must be presented at the time of registration. Only children from ages 0-12 years are eligible.
Documents required:
- Valid state-issued photo ID
- Birth certificate for each child
- Guardianship/custody documentation required if you are not listed on the birth certificate (Tax return with dependents can be used)
- Proof of income, SNAP award letter, TANIF award letter, utility allowance, section 8 paperwork, and/ or proof of expenses (rent, utilities, car notes, loans, and other bills)
Harrison County
- Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church at 10314 Canal Road in Gulfport
- Remaining Dates:
- Nov. 11 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Nov 14 from 1-2 p.m.
- Nov. 18 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Nov. 21 from 1-2 p.m.
- Nov. 25 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Nov. 28 from 1-2 p.m. *FINAL REGISTRATION*
Hancock County
- Hancock Resource Center at 454 Highway 90 Suite B in Wavleand
- Telephone: 228-463-8887
- Remaining Dates:
- Nov. 10-12, 16-17 from 9 a.m. - 11:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Jackson County/George County
Online registration only at www.toysfortots.org and follow the links to request a toy
Pearl River County
- World Outreach Revival Center Church at 900 Cayten Street in Picayune
- Dates:
- Nov. 16-20 and Nov. 30-Dec. 4: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Nov. 21 and Dec. 5: 9 a.m. - noon
- Must Bring: photo identification for the person filling out the application (which must be a parent or guardian), birth certificates for each child, and proof of residency (must be in Pearl River County).
- For further information, call 601-590-0990
Stone County
- No Toys For Tots program this year
