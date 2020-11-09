South Mississippi’s shining stars

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - It’s no secret that South Mississippi is loaded with gifted young athletes at every level of competition. Nearly every sport at every age, someone near the Coast is doing something special. Let’s take a look at which South Mississippi Stars shined this past week.
East Central senior runner Christian Balcer set a new state record for the 5K at the state championships with a time of 15:15.4.
All four St. Patrick junior high school and high school cross country teams took home the state championships for the first clean sweep in MHSAA history.
D’Iberville alum and current Mississippi State Bulldog Hannah Levi won her first career individual title at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic. Her second round score of 66 (six under par) was the fourth lowest round in school history.
George County alum and Indiana senior Ty Fryfogle hauled in career highs in receptions (7) and receiving yards (142) in Indiana’s first win over Michigan in over 30 years. He is the second-leading receiver for the Hoosiers, who are in the AP top 10 for the first time since 1969.
