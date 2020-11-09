Several leadership roles shuffled in Mississippi Senate

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Several members of the Mississippi Senate are receiving new leadership roles, weeks ahead of the next legislative session that begins in January.
Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann announced some new committee chairmen and vice chairmen this past week.
The changes are being made after one senator resigned to take another job and another one resigned because of health concerns.
The committees with new leaders are Judiciary A, Judiciary B, Transportation, Elections and Municipalities.
Committee assignments are important because leaders have influence over which bills live or die.