Peter Anderson Festival closes out busy weekend in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The streets in downtown Ocean Springs were buzzing all weekend with foot traffic as thousands showed up for the annual Peter Anderson Arts and Crafts Festival.
People spent Saturday and Sunday browsing through paintings, pottery sculptures, and elaborate collections of art.
For Gulfport artist Zeke Dymen, it was an event he spent months looking forward to.
“I’m glad that they did it this year and we had a great turnout," said Dymen. "I think it was the same amount of people. Everybody’s been nice, everyone’s been friendly, masks, everything. We just had a great turnout.”
The 42nd annual Peter Anderson Festival was a bit more unique this year because of COVID-19 restrictions. Most notably, the number of vendors was significantly reduced. This year, there were around 230 booths compared to over 400 in years past.
Kathrine’s Candles once again had a booth at the Peter Anderson Festival and owner, Kathrine Bosarge, says that having fewer vendors allowed for customers to safely explore her booth.
“We were spread out, which that’s really good actually, for sales and for the crowd," said Bosarge. "The crowd was able to thin out in the middle of it. They were able to get in between our booths a little bit better where you’re not just being shoved through the street.”
For artists like Mary Moran, the Peter Anderson Festival is the perfect way to expand their clientele.
“We get to meet a lot of people. People purchase things and if they don’t sometimes they come back and commission you to do something later and it brings people to the gallery," said Moran. "It’s fantastic. It’s great publicity.”
