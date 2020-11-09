Needed road work begins on Ingalls Avenue, affecting area businesses

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Heavy machinery is taking over Ingalls Avenue from Pascagoula to Desoto streets as construction began on Nov. 6. This means drivers have to take alternative routes from now through the end of March.
Outriggers Bar and Grill is located right in the middle of the construction and co-owner James Curry said the work is needed and that Outriggers has a plan to keep customers coming in.
“I know it’s going to be an inconvenience for us. You’re going to have to go around barricades to get to us. We’re going to put a little map on Facebook for people that come here," Curry said. "But we really need it. We really do need it.”
Pascagoula City Manager Michael Silverman expects businesses like Outriggers to see an increase in customers once the project is completed.
“First off, because the East Bank recently opened, which is going to be adding a lot more traffic to the area, which is certainly a positive thing for a lot of businesses in the area," Silverman said. "Secondly, this is infrastructure that is in need of repair.”
The $5.6 million project will replace water mains, sewer lines, storm drains, and repave Ingalls Avenue while also adding a new sidewalk.
“This is a great partnership project," Silverman said. "We have the state committing community development block grants. We have Jackson County committing funding, and we also have the city of Pascagoula committing funding to this $5.6 million project.”
Ingalls Avenue will reopen to traffic at the end of March, but the expected completion date of the project is October of 2021.
