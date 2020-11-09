Monday’s Forecast

For today, expect partly cloudy skies with morning temperatures in the mild 60s and afternoon highs in the warm upper 70s and lower 80s. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the 60s. Tomorrow brings mostly cloudy skies with a chance for showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder and afternoon highs in the 80s. Then on Veterans Day Wednesday, expect partly cloudy skies with a chance for showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder and afternoon highs in the 70s and 80s. Over the next three days, light rainfall amounts up to a half-inch will be possible. Meanwhile, after a late Sunday night landfall on the Florida Keys, Eta is moving into the east Gulf where it’s forecast to get stronger & become a hurricane, lingering all week. For now, Eta is no direct threat to the Mississippi Coast. We will be watching closely to make sure it stays that way. Hurricane season officially ends exactly three weeks from today.