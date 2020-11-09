Mississippi State-Auburn postponed due to positive COVID testing at MSU

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State vs Auburn, originally set for this weekend, is postponed.
The decision was made due to a number of positive tests within the Mississippi State football program.
The Southeastern Conference made the announcement Monday, moving the game to a tentative date of December 12.
It’s unclear how many people within the Bulldog program tested positive.
“Based on positive tests and those considered as close contacts, along with non-COVID injuries, we do not have the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for Saturday’s game against Auburn,” MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen said. “While we are disappointed that Saturday’s game has been postponed, our priority is the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and staff. We will continue to follow all established protocols and evaluate the most responsible path to return to the field.”
The news comes just two days after MSU played against Vanderbilt in Starkville.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.