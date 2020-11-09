Hurricane Zeta creates another obstacle for Camp Wilkes

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi’s oldest nonprofit youth camp has created lasting memories for generations, but now following Hurricane Zeta and the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s uncertain when Camp Wilkes will be able to offer those experiences again.
The camp sits on 89 acres overlooking Biloxi’s Back Bay. Hurricane Zeta washed away large sections of the camp’s pier, took down many trees, caused roof damage on a pair of cabins, and tore the front porch and part of the roof off the dining hall.
Camp Manager Penny Edwards isn’t focusing on the damage, but what needs to be done.
“It hurts and once you get past the shock you say now it’s time to put a plan into action,” Edwards said.
That plan includes using volunteers to tarp roofs and clear debris, but those volunteers can only do so much.
“We have to be real careful on how we proceed because we know there’s so much tree damage, and if we try to do a lot of it on our own and not get the professionals out here, somebody may get hurt,” Edwards said. “Our biggest concern has been safety.”
Hurricane damage is just the latest obstacle to overcome. Over the spring and summer during what’s usually the camp’s busiest time, Edwards said they weren’t able to accommodate any visiting groups because of COVE-19 restrictions.
“We never thought that a virus would be what would almost take and put us under, but it has stretched our budget past a rubber band and it’s tight," Edwards said.
To help make up some of the lost revenue and deal with storm repairs, Camp Wilkes is hosting a BBQ fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 21.
“This camp is still going to be here. It’s been here for 78 years. We’re not going anywhere, we just need help.”
