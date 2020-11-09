Harrison Co. supervisors hear frustrations of CASA volunteers being kept from court

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Harrison County Board of Supervisors is joining with CASA in legal action against the county’s youth court judge.
That decision came after volunteers with the Court Appointed Special Advocates spent Monday morning telling supervisors the impact of Judge Michael Dickinson banning the group from cases.
As WLOX News previously reported, a rift between the judge and CASA led to the judge issuing an order barring CASA from working on court cases.
CASA volunteers work to help children and families caught up in the court system and those advocates told supervisors it’s those children who are suffering.
“Because of the actions of the Harrison County Youth Court Judge Michael Dickinson, today marks the 40th day of CASA advocates not being able to ensure the help and well-being of our abused and neglected children.”
One by one, CASA board members shared frustration with not being able to fulfill their duties since Oct. 1.
“Judge Dickinson relieved our advocates from all cases pending in his court regardless of the complexity or severity of the case and without any warning," said Renee Swoger, president of the Harrison County CASA board.
Swoger said this has left 84 children vulnerable without the extra help CASA provides.
In September, Judge Dickinson issued an order from the bench calling for the removal of Executive Director Jeanne Herrin.
In a later letter, the judge’s attorney said he questioned the training of some volunteers.
“They’re coming here because this is their passion because they care," said CASA Treasurer Scott Allen. "They’ve taken a training class. We put them through long, intensive training classes, and to just take those volunteers out of the system, you can’t pretend that those kids are in the same situation they were without us.”
Swoger said CASA has reached out to Judge Dickinson to come to a resolution with no response, but Dickinson said CASA has not contacted him.
Judge Dickinson didn’t want to speak with WLOX on camera, but he did share with us letters exchanged by attorneys for both sides.
All agreed the parties need to meet, but each side put stipulations on what should happen first.
So far no meeting has been set.
