Fmr. Mississippi politician signs letter calling on President Trump to accept election results

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Mississippi politician has signed a letter calling on President Trump to accept the 2020 election outcome.
This after Trump and his campaign alleged voter fraud in several states, even submitting affidavits to the Department of Justice.
Mike Parker, who once represented the state’s 4th congressional district, was one of the 30 former GOP leaders who signed the letter calling the president’s allegation of voter fraud an effort to “undermine” the legitimacy of the election, adding that it is “unacceptable.”
“Every vote should be counted and the final outcome accepted by the participants because public confidence in the outcome of our elections is a bedrock of our democracy,” the letter read.
Back in August, Parker, along with 20 former Republican lawmakers, announced that he would be voting for Biden. The Democrat-turned-Republican is now a lobbyist in D.C.
The letter ended by stating that, "Going forward it is our hope the nation will, regardless of party or persuasion, recognize that President-Elect Joe Biden has won this election.”
Other Republicans, including U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith along with U.S. Representatives Steven Palazzo, Trent Kelly and Michael Guest, have all called on transparency in the 2020 election count.
“Americans should have confidence in our voting system and that all ballots have been submitted correctly and legally,” they wrote. “This is precisely what President Trump and his legal team are seeking.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also said that Trump is “100% within his rights” to question the election results and to consider legal options.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer disagreed, saying, “Joe Biden won the election fair and square."
