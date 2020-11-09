Family of Biloxi councilman contracts and defeats COVID-19

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi’s confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed 127,000. The virus has also claimed more than 3,400 lives in the state. One Biloxi family, however, contracted the virus and defeated it. Biloxi City Councilman Felix Gines knew once he had COVID-19 that it wasn’t like anything he’d experienced before.
“It was a challenge. First, once I got it, there was the sweating. The feeling, the eerie feeling was unlike anything I’d ever felt before. You think of the flu. It’s not like the flu. You think of a cold. It’s not like a cold. It was just a different feeling and I knew something was wrong," Gines said
Gines' mother Luvern Posey-Gines also contracted the virus and ended up in the hospital.
“They say when you have that fever, that’s when you really got it. So I had the fever and had no energy or nothing, couldn’t do anything for myself. So I stayed up there for five days and maybe around the last day, I started to feel better. I could get up and go do things for myself," she said.
Gines said that his bout with the virus was difficult and that it shouldn’t be taken lightly.
“A lot of people do politicize it, but this is real. We have people that are dying from this. Looking at my family, just like my mother, she had no energy. If it wasn’t for the early detection, at 89 years old, we didn’t know if we would have her or not," he said.
Mrs. Gines, on the other hand, said that her time in the hospital wasn’t scary but more like a vacation from cooking. Despite the time away from home, she was excited to get back to normal and to her house. Her son was particularly happy to have his mother back home as well.
“Oh yes, indeed. It’s my house only. Everybody else is out," she said.
“We got to eat," Felix exclaimed.
Gines said all nine of his family members have fully recovered with only a few very minor side effects.
