D’Iberville authorities recall harrowing rescues, calls during Hurricane Zeta

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - “It was a very busy night.” That’s how D’Iberville Fire Chief Gerald Smith described the evening of Oct. 28 as Hurricane Zeta roared through South Mississippi.
The city’s fire and police department were out in the height of the storm responding to several harrowing situations where people needed help.
The sign that spanned all four lanes of the I-110 bridge was knocked down by Zeta, right as a car with two adults and five children inside were heading north trying to flee the storm.
“We didn’t know that sign had come down,” Smith said. “We got a call that people were trapped in a vehicle with the sign. The sign had come down, it was actually on top of the car. We had to send responders out to get these people out of the vehicle. Thankfully, it wasn’t so God awful bad that we couldn’t get out there, but we were able to make it to them to rescue these people and get them to safety.”
Smith said the driver of that car was slightly injured but otherwise everyone was ok.
Chief Smith also told us that episode was pretty harrowing and so were some other water rescues, including what happened off Goodman Road, where they had to use jet skis to get in and out because the water was so high.
“It was kind of a combination with another water rescue,” Smith added. “We actually had crews and our boat trying to get to some apartments to get people out of there. Then we had the call on Goodman Road and we had to send the jet skis over there. We couldn’t access it by boat, so we had to get the jet skis. We had an individual back there we had to get out.”
