Coast cities still cleaning up nearly two weeks after Zeta

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - The power may be back on and life is returning to normal, but examples of Hurricane Zeta’s destruction are a constant presence across South Mississippi. Coast cities are now picking up the pieces left behind by Hurricane Zeta.
Long Beach still has several boats scattered about the shore, the city is waiting on insurance adjusters to come out and access the boats in the area. As some of their owners believe they may have a claim, but the city is already taking steps to clean up what they can.
The city has a 30-day contract with Necaise Brothers to remove any vegetative and construction debris. The city asks that you have the debris stacked and separated on the curb. Officials will post each morning where the crews will be working that day.
It will be a long process but it’s one several coast communities are beginning. A substantial clean up is also needed in Pass Christian. Mayor Chipper McDermott said the city is now accepting bids for the job.
“We put out bids last Friday, we will accept them on the 17th and will award them on the 19th, so we are probably seven to eight days behind other people, but we wanted to make sure we were doing what needed to be done to keep from there being any possible de-obligation down the road because this is going to be an out of pocket expense for a year to fifteen months,” McDermott said.
As far as the cost of the project, the city is going to have to foot 12.5% of the final total, the state will pick up another 12.5% with FEMA footing the other 75%.
McDermott stresses that he doesn’t expect to see financial reimbursement from FEMA for twelve to fifteen months.
