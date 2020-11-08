18-year-old, two juveniles arrested for auto burglaries in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An 18-year old and two juveniles are charged with auto burglaries in Jackson County.
Ashton Travis of Ocean Springs was charged with one count of auto burglary. He is currently at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.
Also, two teens, ages 16 and 17, are charged with multiple counts of auto burglary and are in youth court custody.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said the arrests were made in the early morning hours of Friday, November 6.
The sheriff also said the arrests solve a dozen vehicle burglaries in the St. Martin neighborhood of Porteaux Bay and surrounding areas.
None of the vehicles were locked. But authorities encourage citizens not to leave valuables inside vehicles and make sure they are locked.
