Clouds clear tonight. Warm and sunny for Monday.

We continue to watch Tropical Storm Eta, which made landfall along the Florida Keys Sunday night. It is expected to impact South Florida and the Florida Keys through Monday as a strong tropical storm or category one hurricane. By Tuesday, it will enter the Southern Gulf of Mexico. It may meander around the Eastern Gulf through much of the week. It could make another landfall on the Florida Panhandle or Peninsula by Thursday, but there is some uncertainty with the forecast. While it’s not considered a threat to South Mississippi at this time, we’ll be closely watching it.