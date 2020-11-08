USM responds to Tim Billings’ halftime challenge

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Southern Miss is back in the win column after a victory over North Alabama in comeback fashion. The Golden Eagles were without both Jack Abraham and Tate Whatley at quarterback, so redshirt sophomore and transfer from West Virginia Trey Lowe got the start.
It took them three quarters to finally get the offense going, but they finished the game scoring 17 unanswered points in the final 12 minutes, led by running back Kevin Perkins - who scored three touchdowns on the day.
Southern Miss was down 10-7 going into the half, and interim head coach Tim Billings challenged them to turn it up a notch.
“I said guys, you have to decide if you’re going to win this or not," Billings said of his halftime speech. "We know now we’re behind and it’s all because of us. It’s nothing that they’ve done, it’s all about us. You need to make the decision if you want to win. We’re good enough to win, we should win this game. We just needed to go out there and play, and that’s what we did.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.