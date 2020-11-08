52nd Fall Street Festival brings much needed business to Picayune

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Crowds of people took in the 52nd year of the Picayune Fall Street Festival while organizers praise the two-day event.
The festival was a much needed event after a very impactful year for South Mississippians.
“It’s all coming down to be one of the best ever,” Jo Scheel said.
The city’s annual celebration only had four weeks to set up this year, after pandemic restrictions on events were lifted.
“We couldn’t do it without volunteers.” Scheel said.
The short deadline tested a team of about 35 people who helped bring the event to life.
“They are tireless and energetic,” Scheel said. “Everybody is so excited to do it that it spills over into the crowd.”
However, the Picayune tradition almost met a grim fate.
“We’re just happy to be here and having it despite COVID-19 and the challenges that 2020 has put at us.” Director of Public Works Eric Morris said.
Despite the hardships the festival faced, organizers say it was important to put on the show in order to help out local businesses and vendors this year.
“There were months where we didn’t know what the future of street fairs was,” Morris said.
Now, event leaders breathe a sigh of relief after seeing the fair’s turnout.
“It brings people in.” Reba Beebe said. “It fills up our hotels and our RV places and our downtown shops.”
With the festival’s success, people are glad to see some signs of normalcy return.
“Everybody looks happy and everybody seems to be having a good time. It makes all the work worth it.” Morris said.
