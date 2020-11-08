Mississippi State earns second win of season

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi State earned win number two as the Bulldogs took down Vanderbilt, but it was by no means pretty.
MSU was just 4-of-13 on third down conversions, barely surpassed 200 yards of offense and had negative 22 rushing yards. Another day to look away offensively, but a nice day for the defense, as the 'Dogs forced 5 turnovers - but only converted two of those into points on the ensuing drives.
Despite grabbing their first win since week 1, Mike Leach was not happy with his team’s performance.
“I have a lot of respect for Vanderbilt," Leach said. "They really didn’t do anything. They pressured us some and basically watched us take turns screwing up, playing timid, and sitting on the sidelines with blank, wide-eyed faces. I’m getting sick and tired of that.”
