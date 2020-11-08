Hundreds attend inaugural Taco Fest amid hiccups, complaints

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The inaugural Taco Fest took place in Biloxi after having been moved from Bay St. Louis due to ongoing Hurricane Zeta recovery.
Hundreds turned out for the new South Mississippi event that not only showcased the best tacos on the coast, but was a tribute to Mexican heritage with food trucks, margaritas and a live DJ.
Event organizer John Govia said the event was much about the food, as it was a celebration of Mexican heritage.
“This is to celebrate Mexican heritage because American is taking over the taco. The taco is not just a Mexican thing anymore, it’s an American staple at this point,” said Govia. “This is definitely going to be an annual event. Obviously, this is different than we wanted it to be because of the pandemic and the hurricane. The taco places aren’t going anywhere. They are very cohesive and supportive. We want to show them that we support them and show them the love that the Mississippi Gulf Coast has for tacos."
After leaving the event WLOX was contacted by event-goers that expressed concern with the organizers down-scaling of the event. Many saying that the event was a shell of what was advertised because of cancellations due to Hurricane Zeta.
WLOX reached out to Govia about the hiccups and unsatisfied customers.
“The vendors ran out of food," said Govia. “They don’t typically, because they are brick and mortars, they were just overwhelmed with the people and the food, I guess, just went fast.”
Despite last minute cancellations by more than half of the scheduled vendors, Govia went on with the Taco Fest.
“We had about eight vendors that were ready to go," said Govia. "But people were short-staffed on Sundays. You know, when it comes to choosing their restaurant over an event, they’re gonna choose their restaurant.”
With presale tickets purchased, in some cases months in advance, Govia said that he hopes to have made amends with those customers.
“I went through a line of 300 people and refunded the difference of what they didn’t get, especially ones that bought VIP tickets. Every single dollar that has come through the gate has either gone to the vendors or the customer,” said Govia. “Maybe we were in over our heads by still trying to have this. For what it was, the vendors sold out so out local taco joints made some cash."
Govia hopes to still be back next year.
“We would love to be back,” said Govia. “I was a one-man-show. With the right team, this will be a great event. I don’t believe that I’ve lost the support of the taco places. As long as I keep them happy, and show the people that came here that I’m willing to do what I have to do to make them feel like they got their money’s worth, I think that next year will be even better.”
Govia did not offer any information on how those who did not receive refunds could get any of their money back.
Monday morning, an announcement was posted on the festival’s website advising people how to contact the organizer for a refund.
