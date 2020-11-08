Gulfport celebration for Biden-Harris more than just about a victory for Democrats

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A celebration in downtown Gulfport on Sunday wasn’t just about the historic victory by President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. In fact, it could well have happened, even if the Democrats had lost the presidential election.
This celebration involved a group of sororities and fraternities in the Divine Nine. The celebration was about something even more fundamental to the country: voting.
Make no mistake, the Divine Nine know how to celebrate.
“It’s showing a unified effort of all fraternities and sororities coming together to support the same cause,” said Rep. Sonya Williams Barnes, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha. “It’s showing that we may wear different colors and we may have different ways of doing things. However, we come together.”
In fact, the significance of the celebration has many levels.
“This election to me was about changing how America is viewed, how Americans are treating each other.” said Barnes.
For many, like Lywanda White, it was history in the making.
“To have a woman of color to be representing one of the highest levels office, just tells me that everything and anything is possible for all of our children and our community.” said White.
Robin Simon added “It meant that we have people that were not satisfied with the way the world was going, so they decided to show up and vote.”
And while the Divine Nine know how to have a good time, they also know how to be serious, and getting people involved in the election process even if those they pushed the polls, voted for the other candidate.
“We did do something as a unified front whether we voted for Biden, or whether we voted for Trump," said White. We still got out and exercised our voice. So, that shows that when you get out and you work collectively, things can move.”
Although Mississippi did not vote for the Biden-Harris ticket, those who helped with voter registration and early voting efforts said it was worth the effort in the bigger picture.
“We’ve been working on it for years trying to get it done,” said Louis Gholar, president of the West Gulfport Civic Club. “And, yesterday, it got done. And it’s just a burden off our shoulders.”
And this collection of educators and community activists hope it will have a long-lasting effect.
“I want to see you next year voting on our local level when we are up for our mayors, when we are up for our city councilman,” White said. “We need you to come out and do just the same energy as you did here this year in 2021.”
