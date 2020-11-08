Ed Orgeron remains confident after slow start

“I’m building -- we’re building a championship program. We’re going to be a championship team,” Orgeron said. “We’re going through some growing pains right now, I know it. We have some young players, we’ve got some new coaches that have been on our staff for a short time, didn’t have spring ball to put in their system. We have a plan here. I know the people surrounding me are very supportive. We just had one of the best teams in college football last year. We’re not that far away. We’ve got to get better coaches, get better players. This is LSU.”