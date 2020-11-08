Ed Orgeron remains confident after slow start

BATON ROUGE, Lou. (WLOX) - LSU will try and hit the reset button after a rough start and a bye week this week. Injuries haven’t made things any easier, but the Tigers look miles away from the way they played last season. At 2-3 with three straight performances of allowing 40 or more points, Ed Orgeron says the ceiling for his program hasn’t budged.
“I’m building -- we’re building a championship program. We’re going to be a championship team,” Orgeron said. “We’re going through some growing pains right now, I know it. We have some young players, we’ve got some new coaches that have been on our staff for a short time, didn’t have spring ball to put in their system. We have a plan here. I know the people surrounding me are very supportive. We just had one of the best teams in college football last year. We’re not that far away. We’ve got to get better coaches, get better players. This is LSU.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.