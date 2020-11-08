A church speaks out uplifting President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, describing it to be historic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - “I am certainly overjoyed about what we have done here in America,” were the words, Pastor Eric Dickey of First Missionary Baptist Church of Biloxi, said opening Sunday morning’s virtual service.
Pastor Dickey highlighted the 2020 presidential election as historic and believes this is the first step to bridge the gap to unite the country.
“It shares and shows that as Americans we can put our differences aside and come together and be as one as Americans," said Dickey. “Not Black, not White not Jews, not Gentiles.”
Dickey said Joe Biden President-elect’s victory has uplifted minorities, witnessing barriers being broken.
"By allowing a woman, number one and secondly a woman of color, African American descent, Asian,” said Dickey.
Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris has sparked many to regain hope like Sunday school superintendent, Don Jackson.
“As an American, I believe in this country," said Jackson. "I’m thankful that we are Americans and that we have the opportunity to come together.”
Jackson said the only way the country will continue to move forward is if there’s a plan to correct the wrongs that were made.
“Once we follow that plan and do the right thing, I think we all come back together as a nation.” said Jackson.
Pastor Dickey believes President Trump should respect the results of the election. Looking back, Pastor Dickey said he learned as a former elected official, it’s best to get on board even when things aren’t in your favor.
“My first election was by free votes, so every vote does count," Dickey said. "When I lost my last election, I got on board and supported the new council member at that time. We can have different personalities but our good should be for the community.”
Jackson said he hopes no one holds hatred because of the turnout, but it’s the church’s responsibility to spread love.
