South Mississippi reporter responds to crime scene, makes heartbreaking discovery

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday morning started out like any other for one South Mississippi reporter until she arrived at a crime scene and made a heartbreaking discovery: her own family member.
Stacey Cato is a freelance writer for the Hancock County-based newspaper The Sea Coast Echo. Like she does every day, she was listening to the police scanner on Tuesday when she heard chatter about a homicide.
Grabbing her camera and her notepad, she rushed to the scene near MLK Park in Bay St. Louis, where a woman was found dead in the street from an apparent gunshot wound.
“It was just a normal call," she said. "When you do crime and spot news, you go.”
When Stacey arrived, it was a very typical crime scene. Officers were putting up tape, securing the area. Investigators were searching the immediate area for clues. The coroner arrived shortly after to take the body.
When police realized Stacey was there, she said she felt the mood change.
“There was a moment where everybody looked up at me that was on the scene, and I didn’t realize why they looked up on me," she said.
The victim had the word “Cato" tattooed on her foot. With many of the officers knowing Stacey, it wasn’t hard for them to surmise that the two women were connected.
And they were right. The victim - Misty Cato - was Stacey’s sister-in-law.
“I had to ID her," said Stacey.
But the hardest part came after that when she had to break the news to her family, telling her own children, as well as Misty’s.
Being a reporter in a small-town, it’s not uncommon to know the victim when a tragic death occurs.
“Now my kids ask me, “Who is it?' when I call," said Stacey. "They know if I call from a scene that I know it is someone they know, or are related to, and that is the hardest part.”
For Stacey, who is a lifelong resident and native of Hancock County, this is the third time in her career that she has has arrived to cover a story and found someone she knew closely had been killed.
“We witness someone’s darkest moments," she said.
As heartwrenching as those moments are, Stacey said she wouldn’t consider doing anything else. Informing the public in the community she loves is too important.
“Being a local reporter in a small town is very difficult sometimes. When you come to these scenes you know you’re going to know the person or know of them or even be related to them when you’re born and raised here. It is a community that I love and that is why I chose to stay local.”
Now, Stacey and her family are moving forward with plans to hold a vigil in memory of Misty and raising the money for burial expenses.
As for the investigation, Stacey is leaving that to the police. Anyone with information about Misty’s death is asked to contact Bay St. Louis Police at 228-467-9222. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 877-787-5898.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.