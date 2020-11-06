Saints look ahead to big divisional match-up with Tampa Bay

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - The Saints are preparing for a massive divisional match-up on Sunday against Tampa Bay.
New Orleans dominated the week 1 game, but both sides have taken different-looking paths to get to this weekend’s contest. The Saints haven’t looked the same, having been outscored overall by their last 6 opponents, despite going 4-2 over that stretch. Tampa Bay, on the other hand, blew out Oakland and Green Bay in two of their previous three games.
But despite recent history, Alvin Kamara and the black and gold feel ready to go.
“Having the success I’ve had over the years, it’s a division opponent, we see them twice a year, it is what it is,” Kamara said. “I go into every game trying to put ourselves in a position to win. I’ve seen them enough, it is what it is. I do what I can.”
