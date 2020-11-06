Number of COVID cases in schools released for week of Oct. 26-30

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has released its weekly report on the number of coronavirus cases in schools for each county.
The report lists the number of staff members and students who tested positive for the virus, as well as the number of staff and students who were quarantined.
This report is only for cases reported the week of Oct. 26-30, 2020.
The report provided by MSDH lists the number of positive cases and quarantined individuals in schools by county, not by district.
Each county is broken down below.
George County
A total of eight schools in George County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Oct. 26-30.
Of those, two reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in teachers/staff. Three schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students. No new outbreaks were reported in the district.
A total of five teachers/staff were quarantined in the district at three different schools.
A total of 89 students were quarantined at seven schools. The schools reporting the highest number of quarantines for the county are: Agricola Elementary (30) and George County High (23).
Since the start of the school year, 23 confirmed positive cases in teachers/staff have been confirmed at three schools. Four other schools each report an additional 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
The following schools have reported students with confirmed cases: George County High (25) and George County Middle (10). Four other schools also report between 1-5 positive cases in students since school started.
Note: The MSDH report includes a school in the George County numbers that is not located in George County so it was subtracted from the numbers reported here. Benndale Elementary was not included on this week’s reports but the numbers previously reported last week were included in the overall numbers for the year.
Hancock County
No schools in Hancock County reported data to MSDH for the week of Oct. 26-30.
Since the start of the school year, 45 students at Hancock High, eight at Hancock Middle, and eight at Bay High have tested positive for the virus. Ten other schools also report between 1-5 positive cases since school started. Between 1-5 confirmed cases in teachers have been reported at four schools since school started.
Note: The total number of cases reported includes the data that was reported for the week of Oct. 19-23.
Harrison County
A total of 42 schools in Harrison County, reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Oct. 26-30.
Of those, 10 schools each report between 1-5 new confirmed cases in teachers/staff for the week. A total of 10 schools reported between 1-5 cases of students who tested positive for the virus during the five-day period. No outbreaks were reported for the week in any of the Harrison County schools.
A total of 17 staff members in 9 schools were quarantined due to possible COVID exposure.
A total of 275 students at 14 schools were quarantined in Harrison County for the week. The largest number of students quarantined were at Bayou View Elementary (43), D’Iberville Elementary (41), Gulfport High (40), and Crossroads Elementary (36).
Since the start of the school year, the following schools have reported teachers who have tested positive: D’Iberville Elementary (7), Gulfport High (14), North Woolmarket Elementary/Middle (6), and West Wortham Elementary/Middle (8). An additional 33 schools reported between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students for Harrison County include: Biloxi High (40), Biloxi Upper (6), D’Iberville High (28), Gulfport High (35), Harper McCaughan Elementary (7), Harrison Central High (27), Long Beach High (14), Long Beach Middle (23), North Woolmarket Elementary/Middle (14), Pass Christian High (20), St. Patrick Catholic High (8), and West Harrison High (18). An additional 24 schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students since school started.
Jackson County
A total of 27 schools in Jackson County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Oct. 26-30.
Of those, 6 schools also reported between 1-5 new confirmed cases in teachers/staff for the week and 12 schools reported between 1-5 cases in students for the five-day period. No new outbreaks were reported.
A total of 14 staff members in 10 schools were quarantined due to possible COVID exposure.
A total of 280 students at 19 schools were quarantined in Jackson County for the week, with the largest number of students at Gautier Middle (61).
Since the start of the school year, the number of teachers who tested positive virus include the following: East Central Middle (6), Moss Point High (15), Ocean Springs High (10), St. Martin East (13), St. Martin North (14), Vancleave High (7), Vancleave Middle (9), and Vancleave Upper (11). An additional 22 schools each report between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students for Jackson County include: East Central High (31), East Central Lower (9), East Central Middle (38), East Central Upper (13), Gautier High (7), Gautier Middle (17), Magnolia Middle (7), Martin Bluff Elementary (6), Moss Point High (10), Ocean Springs High (25), Ocean Springs Middle (6), Pascagoula High (32), Singing River Academy (7), St. Martin High (33), St. Martin Middle (17), Vancleave High (26), Vancleave Middle (11), Vancleave Upper (10), and William Colmer Middle (6). An additional 14 schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students since school started.
*Note: Jackson County School District did not report any numbers to MSDH this week but the overall numbers they previously reported are included in this article.
Pearl River County
A total of 24 schools in Pearl River County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Oct. 26-30.
Of those, two schools reported between 1-5 new confirmed cases in teachers/staff for the week. Three schools each reported between 1-5 cases of students who have tested positive for the virus. No new outbreaks were reported.
A total of 26 staff members in four schools in the county were quarantined over the five day period due to possible COVID exposure. Of those, 18 staff members are in the PRCSD Administrative Offices.
A total of 85 students at six schools were quarantined for the week, with the largest number of students at Pearl River Central Middle (32), Pearl River Central Elementary (17), and Pearl River Central High (15).
Since the start of the school year, the number of teachers who tested positive virus include the following: Poplarville Middle (6), Pearl River Central Elementary (6), Pearl River Central Middle (7), and PRCSD Administrative Offices (12). An additional 9 schools each report between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students for Pearl River County include: Pearl River Central Elementary (9), Pearl River Central High (20), Pearl River Central Middle (10), Picayune Memorial High (21), and Poplarville High (9). An additional six schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students since school started.
Stone County
A total of five schools in Stone County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Oct. 26-30.
Two schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases in teachers/staff and one school reported between 1-5 confirmed cases in students. No outbreaks were reported.
No teachers/staff members were quarantined. A total of 17 students at four schools were quarantined for the week.
Since the start of the school year, the number of teachers who tested positive virus include the following: Perkinston Elementary (6). An additional 3 schools each report between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students include: Stone High (7) and Stone Middle (8). One additional school reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students since school started.
Mississippi K-12 schools make weekly reports of cases among students, teachers and staff, number of outbreaks, and teachers and students under quarantine as a result of COVID-19 exposure. An outbreak in a school setting is defined as 3 or more individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 in the same group within a 14-day period.
Some schools report case numbers between 1-5, which is done to protect the personal identity of the effected student or staff member.
Some schools and/or districts are not listed on this report, which means they have not submitted the weekly report to state health officials. In August, state officials said they would begin collecting and releasing information from schools on the number of COVID cases, outbreaks, and quarantines that occur each week.
Note: These cases have been directly reported to MSDH by each school, and may not yet have appeared in the state and county totals of cases reported by laboratories.
