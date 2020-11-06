Mississippi lawmakers weigh in on early voting discussions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Mississippians reflect on Election Day, that’s brought some to the question of whether Mississippi would consider early voting.
“You have weather," said Jessika Taylor. "You have sickness. You never know what could happen at that time when it’s time to vote.”
“We should make it easier for people to vote and not harder,” noted Heather Cole.
“The earlier, the better,” added Corey Tyler.
Senator David Blount has filed legislation for years now in attempt to change the election laws. And says he’ll do the same this upcoming session.
“We’ve got to be customer service oriented," said Senator David Blount (D). "And if you had a business where people had to wait in line for 2 or 3 hours to buy your product, you would adjust your business and that’s what we need to do. Early voting is in person. It requires an ID just like Election Day does.”
Republican Senator Joey Fillingane says he expects more conversations surrounding the topic. “I can tell you where I want us to come down is certainly to make it as accessible as possible while still maintaining the voter integrity.”
But Governor Reeves tweeting that he’ll do everything in his power to make sure universal mail-in voting and no-excuse early voting are not allowed in the state while he’s Governor. He says the only way it would happen is with a veto override.
Mississippi’s Senate Democratic Minority Leader responded with his own tweet.
At least one House Republican says he doesn’t think it should be controversial.
“This is one of those issues that shouldn’t be partisan and it’s been made to kind of be that recently," said Rep. Kent McCarty (R). "So, hopefully the solution that we find is something that all parties are on board with. We certainly don’t want the drama.”
Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann previously supported an early voting option while he was serving as Secretary of State. Current Secretary of State Michael Watson tweeted about the issue Thursday evening.
