‘Mandatory quarantine of healthy students?’ Jackson County School District says ‘no’

“Amidst the events of COVID-19, our school district community has moved forward as normal as possible. This past month alone, I have ridden in a homecoming parade that was well attended by our school community, watched our state cross country champion and state record-holder Christian Balcer compete, and experienced pride in our Vancleave Girls Volleyball team who won their 4th straight state championship. However, I most enjoyed my daily classroom visits to each Jackson County School District classroom where solid, fundamental learning was taking place. It was so good to see our students in the classroom with their teachers, coaches, and fellow classmates, making lifelong memories together during a special time of life – their childhood.”