‘Major’ damage by Zeta not stopping Wild at Heart Rescue

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A center dedicated to rehabilitate wild animals, needs some rehabilitation itself.
Wild at Heart Rescue sustained major damage after Hurricane Zeta. The cleanup continues, even more than a week after the hurricane hit.
“This is the worst that we’ve had,” said director Missy Dubuisson. “This is it. I’m just shocked.”
Dubuisson said winds blew down 28 enclosures throughout the complex that housed any number of wild species.
None of the animals were injured, and have now been moved to other enclosures.
“We have many enclosures left," said Dubuisson. "But even one gone is significant because of all the animals that do come in on a daily basis,”
And Dubuisson said it will be a challenge to house and rehabilitate new animals.
“We don’t have a whole lot of space to put the incoming,” said Dubuisson. “These are animals that will be over wintered here, but we will make a way. There’s always a way.”
And she added nature may actually give her a little time.
“We probably have until springtime to increase the number of enclosures out here because it’s when most of the animals will start coming in," said Dubuisson. "But, we’re going to start on everything as quickly as we can.”
Dubuisson estimates that there was about $15,000 to $20,000 in damage, including the state’s only raptor flight enclosure, which was set to have its grand opening this year.
But, Dubuisson said the storm forced her to do something that would have eventually been needed.
“Most of the enclosures we had are hand-me-downs,” said Dubuisson.“They’ve been around for 30, 40 years - maybe come from other rescues. They’ve been a blessing. But now it’s time to make them bigger and stronger, apparently.”
Dubuisson said she’s leaning on donors, grants and maybe some federal disaster relief to help rebuild.
