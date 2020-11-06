Hurricane Zeta debris removal begins in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County’s debris contractor will begin picking up Hurricane Zeta debris in the unincorporated areas on Monday, November 9.
Residents are encouraged to put their debris out to the road this weekend, as there is not a set schedule.
In an effort to expedite the process, residents are asked to place their debris curbside, in right-of-way area, without blocking the roadway or storm drains. Items should be separated in piles or containers based on the following type of materials:
- Vegetative Debris: tree branches, leaves, logs, plants
- Construction Debris: Building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, plumbing
- Wood (Privacy) Fencing
- Large Appliances/Metal: Refrigerator, washer/dryer, air conditioner, stove, water heater, dishwasher, tin, aluminum, steel, etc.
- Do not leave appliance doors unsealed or unsecured
- Remove all food from appliances
- Household garbage, recycling, and bagged items:
- These items will be picked up during regular weekly schedules.
The debris removal contractor will not pick up the following items:
- Debris under or leaning against overhead power poles and lines, trees, or other structures
- Debris on top of underground utilities, fire hydrants, meters, etc.
- Debris placed in plastic bags
- Debris on private property
- Household hazardous waste
- Electronics (e-waste)
