Harrison County deals with hurricane relief efforts during COVID-19 pandemic

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As COVID-19 cases continue to spike throughout Mississippi, MEMA reveals a clearer picture on how destructive Hurricane Zeta was to the Magnolia State.
In the agency’s latest report, more than 3,200 homes were damaged, as well as almost 300 businesses and 1,000 public roads throughout 10 counties.
The agency said the numbers are just preliminary, but the report showed the most damage happened in Harrison County, making things worse for a community already dealing with the COVID-19 health crisis.
To help residents with both issues, the Gulfport Fire Department helped hand out tarps, face masks and hand sanitizer to people in need at the Gulfport Premium Outlets.
“The demand has been so great, that we are actually going to run out of tarps,” Fire Chief Michael Beyerstedt said.
And while items ran low, organizers felt bitter sweet.
“It’s good that we have been attempting to meet the needs of our community and help people out who are struggling," Beyerstedt said. "The bad thing is that there is still a need out there.”
However, victims were grateful for whatever items that were spared.
“All this stuff they’ve been giving out, I thank them for it because a lot of us needed that.” Patricia Smith said,
With 26,838 homes damaged in Harrison County, local leaders said they know how important it is to offer relief while also keeping people safe from the pandemic.
“The (COVID-19) numbers are really high, so sanitizer and masks are really needed,” Valeka Neely said.
While dealing with both crisis wasn’t expected, residents said they are doing the best they can.
“It wasn’t as bad as it was but it was rough," Neal Jone said. "You have to deal with what you got. Trying to stay safe. That’s all you can do.”
While people realize how difficult a path to normalcy might be, there is still hope for the future.
“We’re alright," Jone said. "We are safe trying to recover. That’s all I know.”
