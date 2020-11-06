Gulfport Police searching for man who robbed elderly couple at gunpoint

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are searching for a man who robbed an elderly couple Friday morning.
Authorities responded to the 9100 block of Highway 49 around 9:33 a.m. in reference to an armed robbery.
Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined that Jonathan Darnell Coleman robbed an elderly couple at gun point and fled the scene before officers arrived, according to authorities.
Coleman has an active warrant for armed robbery and his bond was set at $300,000.00.
Coleman is described as a 5′4″ black man with black hair, weighing at 154 lbs.
Coleman was last known to be in possession of a firearm.
Coleman should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information on this case, contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
